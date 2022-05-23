NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NetScout Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ NTCT opened at $35.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.87. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 71.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.64. NetScout Systems has a 12-month low of $26.01 and a 12-month high of $35.60.

NetScout Systems ( NASDAQ:NTCT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $191.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.50 million. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NetScout Systems will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in NetScout Systems by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 16,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in NetScout Systems by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 2.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetScout Systems in the fourth quarter worth $2,216,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetScout Systems in the fourth quarter worth $859,000. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

