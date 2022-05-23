New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Trading Down 4.9%

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.87 and last traded at $11.87. 74,331 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,937,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.48.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. CLSA upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.65 and its 200 day moving average is $15.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.80.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group ( NYSE:EDU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($1.44). The company had revenue of $614.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.75 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EDU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 85,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 16,678 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth $533,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 191,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 94,285 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,269,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,702,000 after acquiring an additional 26,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 136.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,095,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 632,288 shares in the last quarter.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile (NYSE:EDU)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

