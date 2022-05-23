Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.76 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Newmont’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the lowest is $0.62. Newmont posted earnings of $0.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Newmont will report full year earnings of $3.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $4.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $4.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Newmont.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 8.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Newmont from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.69.

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $266,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,846,982.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $790,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,843 shares of company stock worth $5,199,013. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEM. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Newmont by 182.0% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 32,070,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,547,688,000 after buying an additional 20,699,677 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter worth approximately $489,639,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Newmont by 44.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,151,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $551,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109,683 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Newmont by 103.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,489,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,418 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Newmont by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,746,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,465,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,671 shares during the period. 78.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NEM traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $67.23. 202,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,752,374. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.50. The company has a market cap of $53.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.27 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Newmont has a 1-year low of $52.60 and a 1-year high of $86.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 167.94%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

