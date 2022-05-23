NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Receives $91.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.33.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered NexPoint Residential Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $67.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE NXRT traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,710. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.19, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.96. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 1-year low of $50.28 and a 1-year high of $95.04. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 156.70%.

In related news, CFO Brian Mitts sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total transaction of $99,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.