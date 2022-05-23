NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Position Decreased by Rivulet Capital LLC

Rivulet Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 741,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 138,050 shares during the period. NICE accounts for about 10.5% of Rivulet Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Rivulet Capital LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $225,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NICE by 125.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NICE in the 3rd quarter worth $1,056,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NICE in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,203,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of NICE by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,364,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $717,944,000 after purchasing an additional 405,788 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in NICE during the fourth quarter worth about $299,000. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NICE traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $192.79. 201,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,765. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $209.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.68. NICE Ltd. has a 12 month low of $179.13 and a 12 month high of $319.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $527.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.64 million. NICE had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 10.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NICE Ltd. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NICE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NICE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of NICE from $365.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NICE from $315.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of NICE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of NICE from $314.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.29.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

