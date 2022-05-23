Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of approx $2.42 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44. The company issued revenue guidance of approx $647 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $662.97 million.Nordson also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.13-$9.37 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN traded up $0.66 on Monday, reaching $205.90. 327,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,916. Nordson has a 12 month low of $200.09 and a 12 month high of $272.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.64. The company has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $609.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.21 million. Nordson had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 23.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Nordson will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.09%.

Several brokerages recently commented on NDSN. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Nordson in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a hold rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Nordson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $275.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 167.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 143.0% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nordson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Nordson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

