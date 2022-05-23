Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group to $18.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NCLH. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised Norwegian Cruise Line from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.50.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

NYSE NCLH opened at $15.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.46. Norwegian Cruise Line has a one year low of $14.30 and a one year high of $33.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($0.29). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 116.64% and a negative net margin of 353.02%. The firm had revenue of $521.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.03) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16735.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 45,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile (Get Rating)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.