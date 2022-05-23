Novacoin (NVC) Trading 2.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Novacoin (NVC) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. Novacoin has a total market capitalization of $64,801.81 and $8.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Novacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0277 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Novacoin has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Novacoin Coin Profile

NVC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Novacoin’s official website is novacoin.org . The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Novacoin is a hybrid scrypt Proof-of-Work + Proof-of-Stake based cryptocurrency operating with no central authority via peer-to-peer open source network. Novacoin has no hard cap except for the 2 billion coin max that has been entered for coding purposes; this can be lifted in the future if needed. “

Novacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Novacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Novacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

