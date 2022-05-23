NOW Token (NOW) Price Reaches $0.0258 on Exchanges

NOW Token (NOW) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 23rd. NOW Token has a market cap of $2.15 million and $1,803.00 worth of NOW Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NOW Token has traded flat against the dollar. One NOW Token coin can now be bought for $0.0258 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NOW Token Coin Profile

NOW Token’s total supply is 199,763,510 coins and its circulating supply is 83,414,980 coins. The Reddit community for NOW Token is https://reddit.com/r/ChangeNOW_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NOW Token’s official website is changenow.io . NOW Token’s official message board is medium.com/@changenow_io . NOW Token’s official Twitter account is @ChangeNOW_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChangeNOW platform provides users with simple and convenient crypto swaps of more than 160 cryptos and offers an open access API with two flows, a fixed rate flow and a standard one, which is already used by many prominent partners. Besides, there’s a payment processing solution, a Lightning Network node, and token swap service. NOW Token is a token created by ChangeNOW instant swap platform. NOW serves as an internal currency for the whole range of NOW products. On April 23rd 2019, 50% of the NOW Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and released on the Binance Mainnet. The 100 million tokens that will remain on the Ethereum blockchain will, of course, be swappable to the Binance chain tokens at 1:1 rate through NOW Swaps – however, our holders are free to keep them and use them as they are. Please, click here to access the 100 million ERC-20 tokens Blockexplorer. “

Buying and Selling NOW Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOW Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NOW Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NOW Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

