Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Purchased by Sprott Inc.

Sprott Inc. boosted its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 90.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the quarter. Sprott Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $10,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in Nucor by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Nucor by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Security National Bank raised its position in shares of Nucor by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Security National Bank now owns 3,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in shares of Nucor by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 11,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 77.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

In related news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.58, for a total value of $556,488.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,519,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,639 shares of company stock worth $4,736,302 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nucor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus increased their price target on Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Nucor from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

NUE traded up $6.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $126.31. 2,612,341 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,491,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $33.61 billion, a PE ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.22. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $87.71 and a one year high of $187.90.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.35 by $0.32. Nucor had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 27.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.15%.

Nucor Profile (Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.