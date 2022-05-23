ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for woman’s reproductive health and pregnancy. ObsEva SA is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “

Get ObsEva alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of ObsEva from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Aegis assumed coverage on ObsEva in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on ObsEva in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded ObsEva from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of ObsEva in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.88.

Shares of ObsEva stock opened at $1.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.70. The stock has a market cap of $135.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 0.67. ObsEva has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $3.58.

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts expect that ObsEva will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OBSV. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ObsEva by 2,713.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 863,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 832,430 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ObsEva by 8.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 7,016 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ObsEva by 229.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 57,261 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in ObsEva by 3.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 876,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 32,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in ObsEva during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

About ObsEva (Get Rating)

ObsEva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin releasing hormone receptor antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ObsEva (OBSV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ObsEva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ObsEva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.