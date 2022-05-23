Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited (LON:OCN) Insider Buys £38,800 in Stock

Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited (LON:OCN – Get Rating) insider Fiona Beck bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 970 ($11.96) per share, for a total transaction of £38,800 ($47,830.37).

Shares of OCN stock opened at GBX 950 ($11.71) on Monday. Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 875 ($10.79) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,160 ($14.30). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 986.24 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 949.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.90, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.80. The company has a market cap of £335.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57.

Get Ocean Wilsons alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 5.36%. Ocean Wilsons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.49%.

Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, offers maritime and logistics services in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Maritime Services and Investments. The Maritime Services segment provides towage, port terminals, ship agency, offshore, logistics, and shipyard services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ocean Wilsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocean Wilsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.