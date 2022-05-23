Offshift Trading Up 69.5% This Week (XFT)

Offshift (XFT) traded 19% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 23rd. One Offshift coin can currently be bought for $1.07 or 0.00003658 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Offshift has traded 69.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Offshift has a total market capitalization of $5.58 million and approximately $312,364.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29,151.17 or 1.00011085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00038375 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00016187 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000071 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003430 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001184 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Offshift Profile

XFT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,237,500 coins. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Offshift is offshift.io . The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Offshift Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Offshift should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

