OG Fan Token (OG) Trading 110.5% Higher This Week

OG Fan Token (OG) traded up 61.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. OG Fan Token has a total market cap of $3.88 million and $111.12 million worth of OG Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OG Fan Token coin can currently be bought for $3.05 or 0.00010122 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, OG Fan Token has traded 110.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00028437 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000299 BTC.

OG Fan Token Profile

OG Fan Token is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the BEP20 Token hashing algorithm. OG Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,274,535 coins. OG Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @OGesports and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for OG Fan Token is medium.com/socios . The official website for OG Fan Token is www.socios.com/og

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is the new app for football fans, where you earn rewards for interacting with your club. Participate, get club rewards & compete for once-in-a-lifetime experiences. The OG Fan Token (OG) is a utility token that gives OG fans a tokenized share of influence on team decisions using the Socios application and services. The token serves as a membership key that allows users to compete for exclusive rewards, team recognition, and more.OG token holders can vote via smart contract on various “fan decision” polls published by OG. OG is contractually bound to act according to poll results.Token holders can interact with the Socios platform (voting on polls, competing in contests and quizzes, connecting/chatting with like-minded users, etc.) and earn rewards, including: Exclusive discounts on official OG merchandise.Exclusive experiences.Cashback offers from official online shops.In-app CHZ bonuses.Digital badges. “

OG Fan Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OG Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OG Fan Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OG Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

