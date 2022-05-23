Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The Company’s products under different phases of development include Rigosertib intravenous (IV), Rigosertib Oral, Rigosertib IV, ON 013105 and Recilisib. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania. “

ONTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Noble Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Onconova Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Onconova Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.00.

NASDAQ ONTX opened at $1.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.80. Onconova Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $10.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day moving average of $2.07.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.41% and a negative net margin of 6,889.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Onconova Therapeutics will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 147.0% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 46,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 27,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 130.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 66,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.53% of the company’s stock.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib (ON 123300), a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.

