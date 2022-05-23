Opium Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $80,650.00 (OPIUM)

Opium (OPIUM) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. In the last week, Opium has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar. Opium has a market capitalization of $1.26 million and $80,650.00 worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Opium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00001037 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Opium alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 533.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,319.47 or 0.69334746 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 517.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003409 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001410 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $149.16 or 0.00508956 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00035273 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000275 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 31.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,369.18 or 1.47985690 BTC.

Opium Coin Profile

Opium’s launch date was January 25th, 2021. Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network . The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

Buying and Selling Opium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Opium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Opium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Opium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.