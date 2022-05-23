OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd Purchases New Shares in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,602 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000. PayPal comprises approximately 1.5% of OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 203.6% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $4,100,164.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.04. The stock had a trading volume of 226,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,923,240. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $71.83 and a one year high of $310.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.39.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.88. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. BTIG Research lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on PayPal from $342.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on PayPal from $215.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.83.

PayPal Company Profile (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.