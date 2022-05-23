Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 150,000 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 230.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the quarter. Zoom Video Communications comprises 2.3% of Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.07% of Zoom Video Communications worth $39,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZM. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 1,035.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 116.4% during the 4th quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 131.6% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.38, for a total value of $244,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total value of $1,709,843.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,534 shares of company stock valued at $6,270,060. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. FBN Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $325.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $182.92 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.58.

ZM traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $89.30. 276,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,551,905. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.03 and a 12-month high of $406.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.39. The company has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of -0.66.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.