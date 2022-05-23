Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. Buys Shares of 5,000 Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Domo by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 548,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,221,000 after purchasing an additional 8,714 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Domo by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 266,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,226,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Domo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Domo by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 176,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,778,000 after purchasing an additional 15,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Domo by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. 72.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DOMO traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.43. The stock had a trading volume of 5,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,647. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 2.66. Domo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.79 and a twelve month high of $98.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.15.

Domo ( NASDAQ:DOMO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $70.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.10 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.65) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Domo, Inc. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Catherine Wong sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $175,837.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joy Driscoll Durling sold 1,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $100,259.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,013,393.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,053 shares of company stock worth $5,441,410 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

DOMO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Domo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Domo from $106.00 to $88.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Domo from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Domo from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Domo from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.40.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

