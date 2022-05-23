Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. Invests $5.72 Million in Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY)

Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,720,000. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.19% of Expensify as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Expensify during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Expensify during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Expensify during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Expensify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $732,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in Expensify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,062,000. 49.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXFY stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.47. The company had a trading volume of 75,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,447. Expensify, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.58 and a 52-week high of $51.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.38). Sell-side analysts forecast that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EXFY shares. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Expensify from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Expensify from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Expensify in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Expensify from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Expensify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Expensify has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.43.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

