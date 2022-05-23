Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 223,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,032,000. Confluent accounts for 1.0% of Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Confluent by 146.8% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 209,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,472,000 after acquiring an additional 124,369 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Confluent during the third quarter worth $1,507,000. Totem Point Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Confluent during the fourth quarter worth $6,298,000. Advisory Resource Group bought a new position in shares of Confluent during the fourth quarter worth $516,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Confluent during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Confluent news, major shareholder Ventures Vii (Jersey) L. Index sold 4,797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $87,689.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $10,325,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 873,083 shares of company stock worth $31,209,438 and have sold 507,480 shares worth $19,808,231. 27.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on CFLT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Confluent from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Confluent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Confluent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Confluent from $63.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Confluent from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Confluent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.40.

CFLT stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.35. The company had a trading volume of 100,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,340,373. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.84. Confluent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.15 and a 52-week high of $94.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.62. The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $126.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.49 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 94.12% and a negative return on equity of 42.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

