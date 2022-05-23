Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. Purchases New Stake in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NEWR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in New Relic by 5.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic in the second quarter worth about $618,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 36.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,145 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic in the third quarter worth about $346,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 142.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 54,338 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,900,000 after buying an additional 31,929 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of New Relic from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of New Relic from $96.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of New Relic from $90.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of New Relic from $117.00 to $75.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.09.

In other news, CEO William Staples sold 4,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $173,406.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,883 shares in the company, valued at $2,161,430.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.12, for a total transaction of $1,983,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 108,752 shares of company stock worth $6,830,872 over the last three months. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEWR stock traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.12. 50,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,150,610. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 0.99. New Relic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.66 and a 12-month high of $129.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

