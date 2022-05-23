Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. Sells 349,494 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 85.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 349,494 shares during the period. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $10,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,698,509 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,410,285,000 after buying an additional 265,522 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,852,471,000 after buying an additional 2,630,436 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,587,801 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $720,715,000 after purchasing an additional 108,808 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,365,395 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $981,170,000 after purchasing an additional 88,788 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,646,136 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $849,624,000 after purchasing an additional 20,262 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.77.

QCOM traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $132.12. The company had a trading volume of 8,647,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,227,539. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.55. The company has a market cap of $147.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.20. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $122.17 and a 1 year high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.84%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

