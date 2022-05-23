Options Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 6,934 iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Options Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 24,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 8,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 41,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter.

REET traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.72. 830,254 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 913,035. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $30.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.65.

