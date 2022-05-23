Options Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 1,470 Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Options Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $2.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $148.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,177,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,840,022. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $157.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.72. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.68 and a fifty-two week high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

