Options Solutions LLC Makes New $279,000 Investment in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Options Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 30,265 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in Angi in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Angi in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Angi during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Angi during the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Fosun International Ltd acquired a new position in Angi in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. 17.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Angi from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Angi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Angi from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Angi from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Angi has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.70.

NASDAQ:ANGI traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $5.00. 1,012,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,679,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. Angi Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.47 and a 52 week high of $14.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.81 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.37.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Angi had a negative return on equity of 9.20% and a negative net margin of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $436.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.87 million. Angi’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Angi Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total value of $28,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. Its Angi Ads business, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through the Angi nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as provides quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

