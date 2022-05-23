Options Solutions LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Options Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 180.6% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $210.02. 807,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,100,400. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $201.98 and a 1 year high of $261.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $226.86 and a 200-day moving average of $236.85.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

