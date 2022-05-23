Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) is Sprott Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Sprott Inc. increased its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,199,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,730 shares during the period. Osisko Gold Royalties makes up about 4.1% of Sprott Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Sprott Inc. owned about 3.12% of Osisko Gold Royalties worth $63,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OR. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. purchased a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the third quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties in the 3rd quarter worth about $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.63. 1,036,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,039,293. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.38 and a beta of 0.73. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $15.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.40.

Osisko Gold Royalties ( NYSE:OR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $40.20 million for the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a positive return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 15.65%. As a group, analysts forecast that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is -106.25%.

OR has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$22.75 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.89.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

