OST (OST) Price Down 30.5% This Week

OST (OST) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. OST has a total market cap of $444,317.65 and approximately $424.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OST has traded down 30.5% against the U.S. dollar. One OST coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OST Profile

OST is a coin. It launched on November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 798,532,509 coins. The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for OST is medium.com/OSTdotcom . The official website for OST is ost.com . OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Simple Token enables any business to launch a branded cryptocurrency on open Ethereum sidechains. Simple Token, a protocol for consumer app tokenization is bringing crypto to mainstream apps, enabling them to launch branded crypto tokens without the ICO drama. “

OST Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

