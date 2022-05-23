Overbrook Management Corp Buys New Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Overbrook Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Hutchinson Capital Management CA purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,422,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 110,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,397,000 after purchasing an additional 8,218 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 106,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,912,000 after buying an additional 3,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 48,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $107.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,890,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,324,897. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.37 and a fifty-two week high of $115.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.79 and a 200-day moving average of $110.72.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.