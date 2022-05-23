Overbrook Management Corp Buys Shares of 49,471 Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

Overbrook Management Corp acquired a new position in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 49,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,883,000. Overbrook Management Corp owned 0.09% of Bally’s as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bally’s by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,087,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,378,000 after purchasing an additional 403,273 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bally’s by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 514,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,587,000 after buying an additional 8,517 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bally’s by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 266,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,160,000 after acquiring an additional 21,296 shares during the last quarter. Berry Street Capital Management LLP raised its position in shares of Bally’s by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Berry Street Capital Management LLP now owns 187,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sycale Advisors NY LLC increased its position in shares of Bally’s by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 478,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,201,000 after buying an additional 145,151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Bally's alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BALY shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Bally’s from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Bally’s from $75.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Bally’s from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.63.

Shares of BALY stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.87. The company had a trading volume of 454,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,108. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.03. Bally’s Co. has a one year low of $21.25 and a one year high of $59.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -33.61 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $548.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.92 million. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 185.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bally’s Co. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Bally’s Profile (Get Rating)

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.