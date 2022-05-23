Overbrook Management Corp Cuts Position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Overbrook Management Corp decreased its stake in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 729,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 56,007 shares during the period. Royalty Pharma accounts for 5.9% of Overbrook Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Overbrook Management Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Royalty Pharma worth $29,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 167,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,671,000 after buying an additional 12,915 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 130,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,718,000 after buying an additional 12,913 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 425.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 81,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 66,250 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 12.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,305,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,071,013,000 after purchasing an additional 6,511,270 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 51.0% in the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 300,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,864,000 after purchasing an additional 101,564 shares during the period. 51.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPRX traded up $0.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,715,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,966,701. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.01. The company has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.05, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.36. Royalty Pharma plc has a 12-month low of $34.86 and a 12-month high of $47.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 21.95 and a current ratio of 21.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is 76.00%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RPRX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Royalty Pharma from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.43.

In other Royalty Pharma news, EVP James F. Reddoch sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $3,033,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,095,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,314,152. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marshall Urist sold 23,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.85, for a total transaction of $929,820.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,679.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 353,726 shares of company stock valued at $14,000,284 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

