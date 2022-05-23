Overbrook Management Corp Has $874,000 Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Overbrook Management Corp grew its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,468 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Overbrook Management Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Soroban Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 5,465,343 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,071,262,000 after buying an additional 1,784,379 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 23.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,118,974 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,003,371,000 after purchasing an additional 984,417 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1,083.0% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 758,686 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $191,136,000 after purchasing an additional 694,556 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $168,964,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Union Pacific by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,056,408 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,785,441,000 after acquiring an additional 560,523 shares during the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

UNP traded up $3.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $216.89. The stock had a trading volume of 3,079,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,630,627. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $195.68 and a twelve month high of $278.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $136.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.64 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the railroad operator to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.87%.

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Union Pacific from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.48.

Union Pacific Profile (Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.