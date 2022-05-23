Overbrook Management Corp Sells 1,618 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Overbrook Management Corp lessened its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,196 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,618 shares during the period. Overbrook Management Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Visa by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 4,065 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Unconventional Investor LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its stake in Visa by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 48,774 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,626,000 after buying an additional 4,489 shares during the period. Cheviot Value Management LLC raised its stake in Visa by 1,336.3% during the 4th quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 55,084 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $11,937,000 after buying an additional 51,249 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Visa by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 25,905 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,614,000 after buying an additional 14,314 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $283.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen decreased their price target on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. raised Visa to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.88.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $1,944,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,422,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 41,047 shares of company stock valued at $9,030,622 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock traded up $8.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $207.56. The stock had a trading volume of 12,158,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,908,297. The firm has a market cap of $394.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $211.90 and a 200 day moving average of $212.51. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.67 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

