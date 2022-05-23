Overbrook Management Corp Sells 6,656 Shares of ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC)

Overbrook Management Corp lowered its stake in ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 75,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,656 shares during the quarter. Overbrook Management Corp owned 0.97% of ImmuCell worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ICCC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ImmuCell by 21.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ImmuCell by 9.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ImmuCell by 15.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of ImmuCell by 5.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of ImmuCell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICCC traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.45. 10,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,772. The company has a quick ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 7.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. ImmuCell Co. has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $10.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.43 million, a P/E ratio of 58.57 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.77.

ImmuCell ( NASDAQ:ICCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.44 million for the quarter. ImmuCell had a return on equity of 3.36% and a net margin of 5.20%.

ImmuCell Corporation, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products that enhance the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle in the United States and internationally. It offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for newborn dairy and beef calves; and Tri-Shield First Defense, a passive antibody product for the treatment of E.

