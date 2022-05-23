Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) Trading 7.3% Higher

Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) shares traded up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.17 and last traded at $17.11. 6,398 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 168,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.94.

FNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Paragon 28 from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Paragon 28 from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Paragon 28 from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Paragon 28 from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paragon 28 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.93 and a 200-day moving average of $17.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Paragon 28 ( NYSE:FNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). On average, analysts forecast that Paragon 28, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Paragon 28 during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paragon 28 during the 4th quarter valued at $2,251,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paragon 28 during the 4th quarter valued at $530,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of Paragon 28 during the 4th quarter valued at $6,647,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paragon 28 during the 4th quarter valued at $12,611,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.31% of the company’s stock.

About Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA)

Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

