PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC

Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. PayPal makes up approximately 8.8% of Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $17,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 203.6% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $81.18. The company had a trading volume of 12,298,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,041,594. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.83 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.88. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $4,100,164.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PYPL has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital cut their target price on PayPal from $212.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $152.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.83.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

