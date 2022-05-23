PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) Receives $20.60 Average PT from Analysts

PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.60.

PDSB has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of PDS Biotechnology to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 9th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PDS Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of PDS Biotechnology stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.24. 10,828 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,482. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.95. PDS Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $3.47 and a twelve month high of $17.85. The company has a market cap of $149.08 million, a PE ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 2.34.

PDS Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:PDSB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.09). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PDS Biotechnology will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDSB. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 2,254.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 62,913 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 6.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 429,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,396,000 after buying an additional 27,756 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in PDS Biotechnology during the third quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PDS Biotechnology by 3.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 184,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319 shares during the period. 20.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

