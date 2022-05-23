PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) Receives $20.60 Average PT from Analysts

PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.60.
PDSB has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of PDS Biotechnology to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 9th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PDS Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th.
Shares of PDS Biotechnology stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.24. 10,828 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,482. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.95. PDS Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $3.47 and a twelve month high of $17.85. The company has a market cap of $149.08 million, a PE ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 2.34.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDSB. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 2,254.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 62,913 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 6.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 429,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,396,000 after buying an additional 27,756 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in PDS Biotechnology during the third quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PDS Biotechnology by 3.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 184,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319 shares during the period. 20.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PDS Biotechnology Company Profile (Get Rating)
PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.
