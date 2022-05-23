Peel Hunt Downgrades HomeServe (OTCMKTS:HMSVF) to Hold

Peel Hunt cut shares of HomeServe (OTCMKTS:HMSVF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $1,200.00 price target on the stock.

HMSVF has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of HomeServe from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of HomeServe from GBX 1,020 ($12.57) to GBX 810 ($9.99) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. BNP Paribas raised shares of HomeServe to a hold rating and set a $640.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of HomeServe from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $665.40.

OTCMKTS HMSVF opened at $12.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.38 and its 200-day moving average is $10.82. HomeServe has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $13.25.

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

