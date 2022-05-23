People s United Financial Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 110,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $13,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3,118.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 58,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,093,000 after acquiring an additional 13,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LAMR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:LAMR traded up $0.39 on Monday, hitting $95.36. The stock had a trading volume of 6,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,265. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.20. Lamar Advertising has a 1-year low of $93.42 and a 1-year high of $124.32.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $451.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.21 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.66% and a return on equity of 35.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is 101.15%.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

