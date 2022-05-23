People s United Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

People s United Financial Inc. cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,574 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 19,361 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $19,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,311,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,152 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,906,282 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,915,982,000 after purchasing an additional 776,993 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,698,119 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,757,493,000 after purchasing an additional 82,926 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,304,790 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,591,036,000 after purchasing an additional 147,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,026,692 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,184,450,000 after purchasing an additional 451,810 shares in the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $115.10. 125,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,984,405. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $104.63 and a 1 year high of $142.60. The firm has a market cap of $201.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.14.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.89.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total value of $5,661,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,973,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,539,670. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy Mckinstry sold 1,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total transaction of $187,901.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,896 shares of company stock worth $9,299,454. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories (Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.