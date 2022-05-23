People s United Financial Inc. Sells 30,434 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

People s United Financial Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,434 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc. owned 0.14% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $16,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IUSV. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,925,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,304,777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802,533 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $548,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $244,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 778,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,211,000 after buying an additional 41,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ IUSV traded up $1.31 on Monday, hitting $70.96. 18,570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 696,655. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12 month low of $68.27 and a 12 month high of $78.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%.

