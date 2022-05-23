PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $159.84.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PKI. Barclays began coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on PerkinElmer from $216.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 6,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.84, for a total value of $1,110,464.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PKI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 1.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 54.1% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 0.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,253,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 0.6% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,699 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 10.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,566,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $271,513,000 after purchasing an additional 153,315 shares during the period. 89.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PKI stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $145.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,106. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.16. PerkinElmer has a one year low of $137.37 and a one year high of $203.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 14.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PerkinElmer will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.58%.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

