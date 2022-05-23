PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) Receives $27.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PetMed Express in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PetMed Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on PetMed Express from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PETS traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $19.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,887. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.72. PetMed Express has a 1 year low of $19.08 and a 1 year high of $46.67. The company has a market capitalization of $418.95 million, a PE ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 0.55.

PetMed Express ( NASDAQ:PETS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. PetMed Express had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $66.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PetMed Express will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. PetMed Express’s dividend payout ratio is 115.39%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PETS. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in PetMed Express by 140.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 19,810 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in PetMed Express by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 373,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,430,000 after purchasing an additional 10,107 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PetMed Express by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 87,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 43,717 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in PetMed Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in PetMed Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $513,000. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PetMed Express

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

