PFS Investments Inc. Buys 5 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 185 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,433,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,098,209,000 after acquiring an additional 50,601 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth $724,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,853,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,300.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 56 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,186.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,127.46 and a 52 week high of $3,042.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,544.85 and a 200-day moving average of $2,714.12.

Shares of Alphabet are going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period last year, the business earned $26.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 EPS for the current year.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,308.77.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,816.49, for a total transaction of $3,593,841.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,526,620.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 255,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,621,431.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 570,715 shares of company stock worth $75,992,391 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

