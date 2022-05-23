PFS Investments Inc. Increases Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

PFS Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Corteva by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 14,435 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 8.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 52,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 7.2% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 123,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,211,000 after purchasing an additional 8,290 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Corteva by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 51,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 9,066 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Corteva by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 366,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,415,000 after buying an additional 11,847 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTVA opened at $59.23 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.71. The stock has a market cap of $42.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.65. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.60 and a 1-year high of $62.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 23.83%.

CTVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Corteva from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.54.

In other news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 3,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total value of $158,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

