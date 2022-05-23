PFS Investments Inc. Increases Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MELI shares. TheStreet raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $956.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,750.00 to $1,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,685.00 to $1,440.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,670.50.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $775.65 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,040.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,128.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 211.35 and a beta of 1.56. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $640.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,970.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.36). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,008.61, for a total transaction of $75,645.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Marcelo Melamud purchased 55 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $881.82 per share, for a total transaction of $48,500.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 205 shares of company stock worth $188,950. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

