PFS Investments Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,846 Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,846 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,289,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Insulet by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter worth $57,000.

In other Insulet news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total transaction of $4,098,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,718,112.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.60, for a total value of $400,998.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,885,162.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $198.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 315.43 and a beta of 0.72. Insulet Co. has a 12-month low of $181.00 and a 12-month high of $324.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $241.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.61. The company has a current ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.17. Insulet had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of $295.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.99 million. Insulet’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Insulet from $357.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Insulet from $329.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Insulet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Insulet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.86.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

