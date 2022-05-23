PFS Investments Inc. Raises Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TER. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 571.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 963.6% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TER opened at $102.37 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.13. The firm has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.49. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.63 and a 12-month high of $168.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $755.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.98 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 40.67%. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.18%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TER shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Teradyne from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.61.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

