Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stock Holdings Lowered by Cedar Rock Capital Ltd.

Cedar Rock Capital Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,834,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294,950 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International accounts for 18.4% of Cedar Rock Capital Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd. owned about 0.50% of Philip Morris International worth $744,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 105,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 37,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 102,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,721,000 after purchasing an additional 19,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $3,248,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $1.76 on Monday, reaching $102.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,018,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,405,710. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.64 and a 52-week high of $112.48. The company has a market cap of $159.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.10.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 110.49%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 86.51%.

Several analysts have recently commented on PM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.00.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

